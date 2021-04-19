Library murual

Wisconsin averages around 190 sunny days in a year — which still leaves about 48% of Wisconsin days without the sun and blue skies.

The Evelyn Goldberg Briggs Memorial Library in Iron River lost its battle with the weather and removed its skylights several months ago, leaving particle board in place. But local artist Kriss Weber brought permanent blue skies to the library with images of favorite characters and the heavens.

