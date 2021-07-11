Big Top time. Time to don the blue vests, or thank the blue-vested; one or the other. When Phil Anich says clap, you’d better clap, brother, because those folks in the blue vests are the bomb and they work only for smiles. They help make it happen at the big blue tent. They’re a bit like the tent poles, holding it up. Support, structure, love, magic. Because yes, it is magic. Magic for the concert-goers, the visitors, the locals, the bands, the paid workers, the volunteers. Magic all around.
Oh, it’s work, make no mistake. Not just magic. The behind-the-scenes is incredible and incredibly taxing at times. But oh my, it’s oh so worth it. At 7:30 p.m. on the hill, the crowd murmurs, a few stragglers find their seats; the beer line shortens and disappears. Then — the house lights go down, the stage lights come up, and bam — magic. Suddenly, we’re in another world for a while. The hard stuff, the tough stuff, goes away; lifted up and out on the waves of the music, the cheers of the crowds, the laughter, the camaraderie. Sit a spell and feel it, or dance the night away. Intermission. As if awakened from a dream and eyes blinking, masses emerge and head to the restroom, the grassy ski hill trail, the merch and raffle tents, the concession stands; while the blue-vested answer questions, give advice and directions, hand out encouragement and helpful suggestions. The beer lines form again. We in the vests laugh at punch lines, pat shoulders of the crying, nod our heads in understanding, point the way. We laugh and love alongside the visitors; only difference, we’re here to help. A bell rings faintly in the distance, calling us back in, and in we go; back to the dreamland under the striped canvas blanket of Chautauqua. Magic, Second Act.
