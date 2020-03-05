...STRONG WINDS...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS DOUGLAS...BAYFIELD
AND ASHLAND COUNTIES EARLY THIS EVENING...
STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH HAVE COMBINED
WITH MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TO CREATE POOR VISIBILITIES ACROSS
DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. SNOW HAS BEGUN TO LIGHTEN
UP AND VISIBILITIES ARE BEGINNING TO IMPROVE, BUT POOR CONDITIONS
COULD BE FOUND THROUGH 7 PM THIS EVENING.
BE PREPARED FOR AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS COULD
LEAD TO TEMPORARY WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR
DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. IF YOU ARE TRAVELING AND ENCOUNTER
DETERIORATING WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS, REDUCE SPEED, TURN OFF
CRUISE CONTROL, AND MAKE SURE HEADLIGHTS ARE ON.
