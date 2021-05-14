...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent
are forecast today. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to
10 mph with a few gusts to 15 mph possible. Fires which start in
these conditions may spread easily.
Be sure to check the burning restrictions and the fire danger
rating for your area before burning today. For more information on
burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Many years ago, when I first heard that Unitarian Universalists have an annual Flower Service, I thought it sounded, to be honest, a little hippie. I thought, you know, like, it was going to be, like, flower power. I never attended the service because at that time, in a literal and metaphorical sense, I was a gardener who had no time for flowers. I grew giant pumpkins and purple-streaked eggplants, multi-colored tomatoes and rainbow chard. Their blossoms were the flowers I tended. My efforts stopped with the practical, the utility, the usefulness of something. I took time to appreciate flowers, but not to cultivate them.
I continued to garden in much of this same way until I had some really, really tough things happen in life. The details aren’t important but perhaps you’ve been there — a combination of grief, helplessness and anger. There was nothing that could make things better. The goal each day was just not to make things worse. So I began to plant flowers. My world, the whole world, needed more beauty. I felt it was the most important thing I could do.
