AustinColumn

Pump tracks (named such because instead of using your pedals to get you momentum, you use body weight to "pump" through the bumps, a bit like you pump your legs on the swing-set to get you moving) are a great way to build skills that translate well to trails. The CAMBA trail system has pump tracks at its bike parks in Cable and at the Hatchery Creek trailhead near Hayward. (Contributed photo by Cheryl Austin)

Pro tip: when taking your dog (who's on a leash) with you on your bike make sure that you both bike/run on the same side of an immovable object.

I am currently traveling to visit family in southwestern Wisconsin. I hadn't seen my family for over a year (or to be more accurate hadn't been able to get closer than six feet on the occasions I did see them).

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments