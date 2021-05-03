...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Pump tracks (named such because instead of using your pedals to get you momentum, you use body weight to "pump" through the bumps, a bit like you pump your legs on the swing-set to get you moving) are a great way to build skills that translate well to trails. The CAMBA trail system has pump tracks at its bike parks in Cable and at the Hatchery Creek trailhead near Hayward. (Contributed photo by Cheryl Austin)
Pro tip: when taking your dog (who's on a leash) with you on your bike make sure that you both bike/run on the same side of an immovable object.
I am currently traveling to visit family in southwestern Wisconsin. I hadn't seen my family for over a year (or to be more accurate hadn't been able to get closer than six feet on the occasions I did see them).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.