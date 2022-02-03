Blaine W. Alveshire, age 55, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at home. He was born on November 17, 1966, to William “Bill” Alveshire and the late Lois Bressette in Milwaukee. He attended the College of Menominee Nation. Blaine was an iron worker who built bridges all over the state of Wisconsin and was a member of the Local 8 Ironworkers in Milwaukee. He always said, there weren’t too many places he hadn’t built something in Wisconsin. He was united in marriage with Chantel Peters in 1990 in Keshena. Blaine enjoyed riding Harleys with his wife and being outdoors but mostly he liked to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his father; his wife Chantel; his children: Chanda Bell, David Smith, Stacy (Pete) White, Wincee Smith, Daril (Mitchell Skenandore) Peters, Angela Marroquin, and three other children in Michigan; special grandson, Rashawn Bell, 18 grandchildren with another on the way; one great-granddaughter and another on the way; sister, Tona (Chris) Goodard and his dog, Cash.
