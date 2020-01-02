Each year, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), host of the American Birkebeiner, North America’s largest cross-country ski race, unveils a commemorative poster in honor of the annual Birkie week of events held each February in Hayward. The ABSF announced the 2020 Birkie week poster was created by Neal Aspinall of Lake Geneva, a nationally renowned illustrator and graphic artist.
The 2020 Birkie poster captures the quiet beauty of the award-winning Birkie Trail, the energy and magnitude of skiers, as well as the majesty of the overall event. Aspinall is an aficionado of retro Americana style advertising and captures the legacy and magic of the race in his poster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.