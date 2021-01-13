...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED...
.A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the
Northland, lingering longest along portions of the South Shore
due to lake effects. A wintry mix will also be possible at times.
The snowfall isn't expected to be especially heavy, but it will
be rather prolonged, resulting in snowfall amounts of 3 to
6 inches central Minnesota into parts of northwest Wisconsin, with
some locally higher amounts. Light freezing rain will be possible
as well at times but any icing is expected to be minimal.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. A period of freezing rain will also be possible but
any icing will be minimal.
* WHERE...Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) at a meeting during the February 2020 Birkie.
The executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is in hot water over his 2016 cancellation of a T-shirt order because the shirt company supported Donald Trump.
Ben Popp canceled the order with a Hayward business via an email that was released anonymously on social media this week after the ABSF ended its relationship with Enbridge Energy due to conflicting values about how to deal with the issue of climate change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who's tanking local business now? Leaking a 5-year-old email after amends had been made is a dirty trick. The past action and connection now to the Birkie board/Enbridge is shaky at best. Mr. Miller is the questionable player in this story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.