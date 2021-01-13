Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF)

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) at a meeting during the February 2020 Birkie.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is in hot water over his 2016 cancellation of a T-shirt order because the shirt company supported Donald Trump.

Ben Popp canceled the order with a Hayward business via an email that was released anonymously on social media this week after the ABSF ended its relationship with Enbridge Energy due to conflicting values about how to deal with the issue of climate change.

