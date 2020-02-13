BikeATB

Riders head across the Chequamegon Bay during the Bike Across the Bay on  Feb. 17, 2019.

The North Coast Cycling Association is once again hosting Bike Across The Bay, Wisconsin’s most unique fat bike race, on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Washburn.

Ride your bike across the awesome expanse of ice on Chequamegon Bay on western Lake Superior.

