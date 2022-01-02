Ashland native Don Scribner, right, stars as a cutthroat pirate in "Waylaid," a narrative short that is part of the 14th annual Big Water Film Festival. This year’s festival is a totally online event, brought to viewers at no charge from Jan. 7 to March 6. A full schedule and registration for viewing film blocks is available at www.bigwaterfilmfestival.org. (Contributed photo)
The 14th annual Big Water Film Festival is a go this year — but will be seen only from the safety and comfort of home computers and smart TVs. The festival committee last year cancelled in-person film showings – usually held in November with screenings in Ashland — and make the festival a virtual event, offering it at no charge to everyone.
Eight blocks of films will be released on a weekly basis starting Jan. 7 and ending Feb. 25. Viewers have until March 6 to watch the movies. Each block of films lasts about two hours.
