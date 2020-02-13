Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua is among eight recipients of grant funding from the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation for support of its Bluegrass Day Camp for Kids. The Foundation provides funding to unique programs that foster the growth of bluegrass music.
“We’re proud to announce a diverse list of recipients for 2020 which will support bluegrass education, historic preservation and leadership development programs for both young people and adults across the globe,” foundation board chairman Fred Bartenstein said in a press release.
