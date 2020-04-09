Tiny Tent show

The Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua's house band and others are streaming live shows from their homes to give their audience a fix of the live music they crave during coronavirus shut-downs. The organization also hopes to raise some money through the concerts in case all or part of its summer season is lost.

 Contributed photo

 

The fate of Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua’s upcoming season is in limbo, but that’s not stopping musicians in its Blue Canvas Orchestra house band from reaching out to people deprived of live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

