The Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has released its second batch of performance dates for this summer.
Music lovers of a certain age can look forward to the Ozark Mountain Daredevils or the Glenn Miller Orchestra. Comedy fans will get a return performance by Paula Poundstone, and the Trinity Irish Dancers will try to tap into some Northwoods thunder, accompanied by the Native Expressions Drum & Dance performers from Red Cliff.
