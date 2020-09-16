Purdue Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend. Each team will have an eight-game schedule.

