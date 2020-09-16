...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the Oct. 23-24 weekend. Each team will have an eight-game schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.