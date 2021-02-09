Biden

President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week for his first official trip as president beyond his home state of Delaware.

Biden is set to visit Milwaukee next Tuesday, according to the White House, and will participate in a CNN town hall there.

