...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
except 1 to 3 inches for northern Bayfield county.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Ashland Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions for Wisconsin can also be found at 511wi.gov.
&&
EDITOR: When the man who now sits in the White House ran on the campaign promise that he would be a president who would unite our segregated country, and from day one of his term started to dismantle what had made our country so great in the past four years, what did you think would happen?
When our energy costs are skyrocketing because of an administration that halts our energy independence, turning our country over to the mercy of OPEC and Russia for our gas and oil needs, what did you think would happen?
