EDITOR: When the man who now sits in the White House ran on the campaign promise that he would be a president who would unite our segregated country, and from day one of his term started to dismantle what had made our country so great in the past four years, what did you think would happen?

When our energy costs are skyrocketing because of an administration that halts our energy independence, turning our country over to the mercy of OPEC and Russia for our gas and oil needs, what did you think would happen?

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments