MADISON (AP) — Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate chose Janet Bewley as their new leader Friday as they gear up to try to recapture control of the chamber in November.
Bewley replaces Jennifer Shilling, who announced earlier this month that she won't seek re-election this fall. Shilling said Tuesday she would step down as minority leader, saying that given her decision not to run again the caucus would be better served with new leadership.
