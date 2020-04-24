STATE OF THE STATE (copy)

Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Ashland, enters the Assembly Chambers before the State of the State address at the State Capitol in Madison, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

MADISON (AP) — Democrats in the Wisconsin state Senate chose Janet Bewley as their new leader Friday as they gear up to try to recapture control of the chamber in November.

Bewley replaces Jennifer Shilling, who announced earlier this month that she won't seek re-election this fall. Shilling said Tuesday she would step down as minority leader, saying that given her decision not to run again the caucus would be better served with new leadership.

