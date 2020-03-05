...LAKESHORE FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...
.A FAST-MOVING ALBERTA CLIPPER WILL GENERATE STRONG WINDS AND
HIGH WAVES OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.
NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS TONIGHT WILL CREATE WAVES OF 9 TO
14 FEET ALONG THE NORTHEAST SHORES OF ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES.
LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND, BUT ICE COVER OVER
CHEQUAMEGON BAY AND THE BRIEF DURATION OF THE STRONG WINDS AND
HIGH WAVES SHOULD LIMIT THE RISK THERE. WINDS WILL WEAKEN TONIGHT
AND EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WAVES WILL SUBSIDE.
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* TIMING...WAVES WILL BUILD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING AND
WILL SUBSIDE OVERNIGHT.
* IMPACTS...WAVES OF 9 TO 14 FEET WILL CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING
FROM SAXON HARBOR TO THE MOUTH OF THE BAD RIVER AND
CHEQUAMEGON POINT. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND,
BUT ICE COVER OVER CHEQUAMEGON BAY SHOULD LIMIT WAVE HEIGHTS
IN THAT AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL
GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE.
&&
MADISON – Native American women and girls are subject to higher rates of violence and sex trafficking than the national average and a bill to establish a taskforce to find the root causes received some attention Wednesday from the state Legislature.
“Department of Justice statistics show that Native American women suffer murder rates at 10 times the national average and it’s estimated by the (DOJ) that 80% of Native American women in Wisconsin and nationwide experienced violence in their lives and half have been the victims of sexual violence,” State Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, told the Assembly State Affairs Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.