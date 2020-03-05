Bewley

Bewley

MADISON – Native American women and girls are subject to higher rates of violence and sex trafficking than the national average and a bill to establish a taskforce to find the root causes received some attention Wednesday from the state Legislature.

“Department of Justice statistics show that Native American women suffer murder rates at 10 times the national average and it’s estimated by the (DOJ) that 80% of Native American women in Wisconsin and nationwide experienced violence in their lives and half have been the victims of sexual violence,” State Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, told the Assembly State Affairs Committee.

Meyers

Meyers

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments