Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley of Delta announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election to the Wisconsin Senate.

“Serving the people of Northern Wisconsin in the state Legislature has been the honor of my lifetime. When I first ran for office in 2010, I had no idea how rewarding it would be to represent one of the most beautiful and creative parts of this great state. After four years in the Assembly and almost eight years in the Senate, it is time for me to make way for a new generation of progressive and pragmatic leaders from a part of the state that has produced so many.

