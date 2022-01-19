Betty white

Chequamegon Humane Association Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Annie DeSimeone gives a St. Bernard puppy a treat at the shelter. CHA is among thousands of animal shelters across the country encouraging people to make donations in the name of animal lover Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Local pet lovers showed their appreciation for animal-lover Betty White this week by pitching in to local animal rescues.

To celebrate what would have been White’s 100 birthday, fans everywhere created the Betty White Challenge, a social media movement that encouraged fellow animal-lovers to donate to local shelters.

