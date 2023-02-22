Betty Jane Wilhelm passed away on February 19, 2023. Betty was born on July 8, 1954, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to the late Frank and Marian Wilhelm.

She was a graduate of Ashland High School and worked for Wal-Mart for more than 30 years; and lived most of her life in Ashland where she cared for her parents for many years. More recently, she had moved to Marshfield to be closer to family. Family was important to Betty, and she never forgot a birthday or missed an important milestone, always sending a card if she couldn’t celebrate in person.

