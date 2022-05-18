Bernard “Bernie” Dean Jackson, age 64, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with his brother, sister-in-law, and cousin by his side on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his brother’s home in Ogema, WI after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 6, 1958, in Ashland, the son of Bernard J. and Isabelle “Dolly” (Hall) Jackson.

A memorial will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 28th at the Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the services at Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland.

