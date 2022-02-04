Even kids got into the bell-ringing spirit during the holiday season Red Kettle campaign. Despite the fact that the kettles were only operated in two locations in Ashland, the effort still brought in a total of about $39,000 in donations. (Contributed photo)
In a normal holiday season, the Red Kettle Campaign bell-ringers of the Ashland and Bayfield County Salvation Army chapter would have seven of the bright red donation kettles set up in Ashland, Washburn, Bayfield, Iron River and Cable. The combined efforts would bring in about $50,000 in a good year.
But this year, a sharp drop in the number of bell-ringing volunteers reduced the effort to two stations — at Ashland’s Super One supermarket and Walmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.