Even kids got into the bell-ringing spirit during the holiday season Red Kettle campaign. Despite the fact that the kettles were only operated in two locations in Ashland, the effort still brought in a total of about $39,000 in donations. (Contributed photo)

In a normal holiday season, the Red Kettle Campaign bell-ringers of the Ashland and Bayfield County Salvation Army chapter would have seven of the bright red donation kettles set up in Ashland, Washburn, Bayfield, Iron River and Cable. The combined efforts would bring in about $50,000 in a good year.

But this year, a sharp drop in the number of bell-ringing volunteers reduced the effort to two stations — at Ashland’s Super One supermarket and Walmart.

Smith
Erickson

