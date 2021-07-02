In this July 2020 photo provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, a bear dubbed Bruno by social media is sedated and transported to safety by Missouri Department of Conservation staff in St. Charles County, Mo. Wildlife officials said Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the bear that gained a social media following while wandering through the U.S. Midwest has died after being hit by a vehicle in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the male bear had to be euthanized because both of his back legs were broken. Bruno had traveled in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa before getting cornered between two interstates and drawing a crowd of hundreds in Missouri. (Missouri Department of Conservation via AP)
A bear that gained a social media following while wandering hundreds of miles in the Midwest and eventually reached Louisiana has died after being hit by a vehicle, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Wednesday.
The male bear dubbed Bruno was euthanized Tuesday because there was no way he could have survived, said Maria Davidson, large carnivore program manager for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.