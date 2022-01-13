Attending the Drummond Lumberjills-South Shore Cardinals girls basketball game Tuesday in Drummond, I was struck by a few things. Most notably, the coziness of the Drummond School District building, and the incredibly good condition that place seems to be in. Which brings me to small schools, small towns, and the mutual support that makes both go.
Let's talk more about Drummond. In a Q & A the Daily Press did with Lumberjills star player senior Jordan Bjork, who battled all night before fouling out in the 'Jills close loss to the Cardinals, Bjork made mention almost immediately about how she could not have become the player she is — a 1,000-point career scorer and bound for college where she will continue to play basketball — without the emotional and very real financial support of her community. Kudos to Drummond, and congrats to Jordan. As I watched Bjork and her tough teammates match rival South Shore bucket-for-bucket, I noticed a couple of other things as well.
