An emergency-location sign that directs users how to get emergency help sits atop a CAMBA trail marker in Sawyer County. Hundreds of similar signs are being erected in the area to help lost or injured trail users.
In an effort to improve trail users’ ability to find their way on non-motorized recreational trails in Bayfield and Sawyer counties — and identify their location in the event of an emergency — county offices have been meeting with trail organizations since fall. Their efforts have resulted in the adoption of a new system of emergency location markers that can help pinpoint a user’s location and aid in search and rescue.
The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association has been centrally involved with the project. With more than 130 miles of singletrack trails running through the backcountry of Bayfield County forest, Sawyer County forest and the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, it has been no small task to ensure trail users know where they are and get where they want to go. Over the years, CAMBA has spent considerable resources adding small kiosks with maps and trail location numbers at key intersections across the sizeable trail network. But with such a large system, there was room for improvement to make wayfinding easier. Most significantly, due to the complex nature of overlapping and interconnecting ski and bike trails throughout the region, there has been a resounding need to devise a system to aid first responders and help reduce response times when there is an injured or lost trail user.
