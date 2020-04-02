The nonprofit that runs the Bayfield Rec Center and other Bay-Area recreational events has hired a new executive director.
Becky Zelent will run Recreation and Fitness Resources, which offers classes and programs including Aspire Martial Arts, North Coast Community Sailing, the Point to La Pointe Open Water Swim and the Bayfield Winter Festival.
