A 46-year-old Bayfield was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal damage to property and theft after he was caught sawing off and stealing parts from trucks belonging to Mount Hope Cemetery and Bob’s Factory Outlet.
Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire said the suspect, identified as Robert Gokee from Ashland County Jail records, was arrested after police who were investigating theft reports Monday night spotted him walking out of an apartment building carrying a pair of catalytic converters.
