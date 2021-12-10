Every time Apostle Islands Marina General Manager Bill Peterson looks at the glowering gray skies that foreshadow an autumn Nor’easter, he worries about the breakwater protecting the Bayfield harbor.

“Certainly it is a concern, to see the big waves pounding it, knowing that it needs to be replaced,” he said. “The breakwall is in really bad shape. Over the years it has deteriorated, and if it were to fail the whole marina would fail. The cribs are very, very old and disintegrating.”

