...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,
except 1 to 3 inches for northern Bayfield county.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Ashland Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions for Wisconsin can also be found at 511wi.gov.
A detail of the layout of the Bayfield harbor shows where the new breakwater construction will take place. (Contributed graphic)
Bayfield Harbor Commission Chairman Ted Dougherty (left) and Bayfield Mayor Gordon Ringberg at the breakwater of the Bayfield Harbor. A $4 million project to rebuild the structure that protects the harbor is underway. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)
Sheetwall that will replace rotting timbers is stockpiled at the harbor reconstruction site. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)
Plastic culverts will be installed to ensure that the harbor basin is able to maintain water circulation. (Rick Olivo/Staff photo)
Every time Apostle Islands Marina General Manager Bill Peterson looks at the glowering gray skies that foreshadow an autumn Nor’easter, he worries about the breakwater protecting the Bayfield harbor.
“Certainly it is a concern, to see the big waves pounding it, knowing that it needs to be replaced,” he said. “The breakwall is in really bad shape. Over the years it has deteriorated, and if it were to fail the whole marina would fail. The cribs are very, very old and disintegrating.”
