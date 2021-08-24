Bayfield volleyball

(Contributed photo)

Led by senior Leora DePerry and junior Mardea LaPointe, the Bayfield Trollers girls volleyball team is gearing up for its first match at home vs. Mercer Sept. 2. Coach Kaela Huber expects both players to guide a young team that Huber says will build the confidence and drive to compete as the season unfolds.

The Trollers schedule:

