The Ashland Oredockers and Bayfield Trollers boys basketball teams squared off Tuesday at Bayfield High School in both teams’ first games of the season. The Oredockers struggled against Bayfield’s stingy 1-3-1 zone defense, giving up a 13-point lead late in the game as the Trollers cut the score to 46-40 before Ashland finally claimed a 57-46 win. Both Ashland, a part of the Heart O’ North Conference, and Bayfield in the Indianhead Conference, begin regular season play this week.

