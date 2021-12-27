...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and light mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Price, Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The fueling station at the Bayfield County highway garage in Washburn will use a $37,350 grant to install a generator to refuel emergency vehicles during prolonged power outages. (Contributed photo)
When hurricane-strength winds of up to 77 mph and at least two tornados struck central Wisconsin in a freak storm earlier this month, tens of thousands of homes and businesses were left without power — some of them for days.
When such storms strike, it’s not just homes and businesses left powerless. A storm or other disaster can leave rescue and recovery crews without power to pump gas and diesel fuel that drive their work.
