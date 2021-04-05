Bayfield County will move closer to its renewable-energy goal with a $273,714 grant to update power systems at the county jail.
The grant will allow the county to forego replacing the generator that powers the jail during outages and instead create a microgrid that will link the jail to the courthouse. That now only will allow the courthouse’s relatively new generator to power the jail, but also will send surplus power from the jail’s solar grid to the courthouse.
