...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield
to Oak Point WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer
Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Rick Schultz, a meal delivery worker for Bayfield County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, loads vehicles with food at Northland College for the senior meal delivery program. The program is about to get new vehicles and a program coordinator with money from the American Rescue Plan. (Photo by Katherine Perttunen)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.