Judge John Anderson

Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson has been named Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin Bar Association.

 DANIELLE KAEDING | WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO

The award recognizes an outstanding circuit court judge who has improved the judicial system during the past year by his or her leadership in advancing the quality of justice, judicial education or innovative programs, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

