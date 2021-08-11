Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 2 to 3 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&