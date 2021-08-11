...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Bayfield County deputy arrested on child porn charges
A Bayfield County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography after he was accused of using a computer to access illicit photographs.
Dain A. Peterson, 30, was taken into custody at his home in Ashland by agents of the state Department of Criminal Investigation. He was booked into the Ashland County Jail where he awaits formal charges.
