A Bayfield County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography after he was accused of using a computer to access illicit photographs.

Dain A. Peterson, 30, was taken into custody at his home in Ashland by agents of the state Department of Criminal Investigation. He was booked into the Ashland County Jail where he awaits formal charges.

