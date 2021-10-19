Crash folo

The names of those involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 at Ondossagon Road in Bayfield County’s town of Barksdale have been released by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Andy Runice said the drivers were Kaitlyn Stengel, 28, of Ashland and Carolyn Casucci, 57, of Oconomowoc. The accident was reported at 7:31 a.m. Monday.

