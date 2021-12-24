Courts

CHVATIK, Mark A., Mason, Driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, driving under the influence of a controlled substance-fifth offense, state prison, local jail, extended supervision, $3,738.

HANSON-LOVE, Richard V., Green Bay, criminal damage to property as a repeat offender, local jail, probation, $1,163.

