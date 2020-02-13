The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians issued a news release today saying it was disappointed to learn that Bayfield County has decided to appeal the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in the zoning lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
Red Cliff had announced in a news release on Jan. 9 that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin ruled that the county’s assertions of authority over tribal member fee lands were unlawful, saying that the county failed to show necessary congressional intent that state law would apply in such situations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.