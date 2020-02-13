Red Cliff

The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians issued a news release today saying it was disappointed to learn that Bayfield County has decided to appeal the decision of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in the zoning lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Red Cliff had announced in a news release on Jan. 9 that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin ruled that the county’s assertions of authority over tribal member fee lands were unlawful, saying that the county failed to show necessary congressional intent that state law would apply in such situations.

