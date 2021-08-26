Water hearing

A Bayfield Panel board unanimously rejected Thursday the latest attempt by the Kristle Klr company to obtain a permit to extract artesian water from a well in Herbster and ship it to Superior for bottling and sale. 

The rejection came after the county’s Board of Adjustment heard hours of arguments from attorneys representing Kristle Klr, the town of Clover and the grassroots organization opposing the plan, Lake Superior Not For Sale.

