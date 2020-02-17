The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation named three Bayfield and Ashland county students Excellence Scholars and four educators as Teacher Fellows in 2020 in a news release Monday.
Haydn Suske-Funk, a homeschooled student from Washburn, Joseph Tuttle of Drummond High School and Kelton Couperus of Mellen Public School were named Student Excellence Scholars for demonstrating excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, displaying a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and having shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
