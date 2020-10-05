Jim Erickson

Jim Erickson of Erickson Orchards and County Store poses with his likeness in the 2015 Bayfield Apple Festival Poster designed by local artist and Wisconsin native Tonja Sell as part of a three-part series for Apple Fest.

The founder of Bayfield’s Apple Festival founder and patriarch of Erickson’s Orchard & Country Store died Sunday night after an illness.

Jim Erickson and his wife, Muriel, took over the rural-Bayfield orchard in 1954 from Jim’s parents, Martin and Christine.

