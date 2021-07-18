From pie-eating and strong-man competitions to the cardboard boat races, live music and, of course, sidewalk sales, Bay Day in Ashland had something for everyone. The mid-summer celebration returned to the downtown area this year and was shortened to one day — Saturday.
