Cancellations of several high school games marked the week of Sept. 5, but many teams in the area still competed. The Washburn Castle Guards football team stumbled at Frederic Friday night, and the Mellen Diggers captured their second straight win with a 36-0 victory over Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Ashland Girls volleyball team played at home on Sept. 9 and handed Northwestern a 3-0 loss behind strong front-line play that walled off Tiger scoring opportunities, then won its own Battle of the Bay Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, taking down Phillips in the finals. Drummond and Washburn also competed in the Battle of the Bay. Cross country runner Adeline Bauer of Ashland placed second among high school runners at the Superior Dan Conway Classic Invitational, covering the 5K course with a time of 20:41. Northland College also participated in the Conway Classic in the collegiate division. Beck Pope led the way for the Lumberjacks with a time of 24:13 over the 6K course. The Lumberjills were paced by Mahteya Drumlie’s 26:06 in the 5K. Northland’s Lumberjills volleyball team competed in the Subway Stinger Classic at UW-Superior on Saturday. Despite strong play from Elizabeth Montgomery, Alexa Zadra, Annika Herlevi, and Larissa Fossum, the ‘Jills came away winless in its matches against UW-Superior, Macalester College, Concordia (Minnesota) and Bethany Lutheran College. Follow the Ashland Press Facebook page for future cancellations and/or rescheduling of games.
