Washburn and South Shore girls cross country teams dominated the Indianhead Conference Championships held on Thursday Oct. 14. Sofia Borchers looks to secure a repeat spot at state. Borchers has already run state qualifying times this season, as has Ashland’s Adeline Bauer. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
Highlighting results this week are the Washburn Castle Guards boys soccer team which won the Heart O’ North Conference with a 9-0-3 record, while finishing its season 12-1-3 in a final-game loss to WIAA Division 1 opponent Superior High School. Washburn rolls into regionals as the No. 1 seed in its Division 4 bracket. Conference foe Ashland enters as a No. 9 seed in its Division 3 paring with Antigo. Meanwhile Washburn and South Shore girls dominated the Indianhead Conference cross country championships, with Washburn’s likely state qualifier Sofia Borchers setting a new course record at the meet held in Hurley. South Shore’s girls volleyball finished its season 8-1 in the Indianhead Conference, and 18-3 overall, to secure a No. 3 seed in regional play. Mercer, which finished 7-0 to win the Indianhead and 16-4 overall — taking down South Shore 3-1 in the teams’ only meeting — holds the No. 1 seed. Washburn, Mellen, South Shore and Ashland all concluded their football seasons with these final games.
