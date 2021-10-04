Scoreboard

Runners from Washburn, Drummond, Bayfield and South Shore competed in the Indianhead Conference Copperud Open Sept. 30. Washburn senior Victor Hart took third among boys to rank as the top-placing Bay-Area runner, while juniors Sophia Borchers from Washburn and Lily Truchon from South Shore finished first and second for the girls. In Ladysmith, Ashland sophomore Adeline Bauer placed third in the girls portion of the Ladysmith Invitational.

Cross country

Indianhead Conference Copperud Open

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments