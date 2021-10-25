Butternut’s Mike Brown qualified for state in cross country by finishing second at the Oct. 23 sectional meet in Phillips with a 5K time of 17:26. Also making state from the meet were Washburn’s Victor Hart and Sofia Borchers with times of 18:19 and 22:14 respectively. Teammate Olivia Soltero, who finished 10th among the 80 female runners, narrowly missed qualifying as well with a time of 22:36.
Fueled by two receiving touchdowns from Marcus Kruzan and rushing scores by Hunter Chenier and Cade Jolma, the Ashland Oredockers football team dropped 33 fourth quarter points on visiting Antigo in their Oct. 21 game to come away with a 33-8 win. The Oredockers finished the season with a 3-7 record, winning three of their last five to take fifth in the eight-team Great Northern Conference. Washburn and Mellen brought a close to their football seasons on Oct. 22 with a wild 56-46 Washburn home win. Meanwhile, the Washburn boys soccer team advanced to sectionals with a 4-3 home victory over Three Lakes in a regional finals match on Oct. 23. No. 3-seeded South Shore volleyball saw its 20-4 season close with a 3-0 away loss to No. 2 seed Prentice in its regional finals match. Northland College Lumberjills and Lumberjacks soccer teams continued to display their improving teams with wins in home games over the weekend.
