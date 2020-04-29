GS Cookies

Washburn Girl Scouts sell cookies to raise funds for their programs, supplies and service projects. After suspending sales booths due to the pandemic, the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines set up a website for people to buy or donate cookies, giving the girls a much-needed cookie-selling outlet.

 Contributed photo

The cookies had come.

Washburn Girl Scout Troop #4368 had hundreds of boxes of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and more to sell to raise funds for programs, supplies and service projects.

