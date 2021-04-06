...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
FILE - Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is shown on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, file photo. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football program and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in the school’s history. Alvarez announced Tuesday, April 6, 2021, he would retire on June 30.(AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez is retiring after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university's football team and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.
The 74-year-old Alvarez said Tuesday he would retire on June 30.
