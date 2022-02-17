Barbara Jane Hackbarth (née Kollauf), born December 1, 1931 to Adeline Luis Maria Kollauf (nee Graeber) and John Charles Kollauf passed away December 29, 2021. She attended Brown Street School and North Division High School and on July 2, 1960, married Ronald Milton Hackbarth at Gospel Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. She was employed by Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech, AT&T and Milwaukee Public Schools. She enjoyed family ancestry, baking, and playing cards and was a member of West Granville Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her children: Mark J Hackbarth (Rose) of Milwaukee, Blaine A Hackbarth (Robin) of South Milwaukee and Debra C Warpechowski (Patrick) of Cudahy, WI; grandchildren: Matthew M Hackbarth (Linn), Luke J Hackbarth, Adam B Hackbarth, Jason M Hackbarth, Tyler P Warpechowski; great grandchild: Lotus M Hackbarth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, John and Adeline; two brothers: John R Kollauf and Gordon C Kollauf; and a grandson, Craig R Hackbarth.
Visitation will be at West Granville Presbyterian Church, 6935 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI 53224 on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. and the service will begin at 11:00 A.M. The service will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq94r4FOEOUO3Np0GQttUKw/featured. Mom will be placed in her final resting place alongside dad at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery later this year.
Our family wishes to extend deep gratitude to:
Pastor Dee of West Granville Presbyterian Church, Pastor Pete of Living Hope Presbyterian Church and Pastor Brett of Brighton Hospice for their spiritual guidance.
Lillie Sullivan for her spiritual guidance, unwavering support for mom, and skilled medical advice as we navigated through mom’s care decisions.
The team of doctors and nurses at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital for their skilled care, particularly Elizabeth Thiel, MS, MD and Ruth Drazewski, APNP of the Palliative Care Department.
The folks at Dickson Hollow for their tremendous support.
Finally, the folks at Brighton Hospice for their exceptionally kind and skilled care as mom prepared for her change of address to heaven.
Your help in this difficult situation was such a blessing. We deeply appreciate the assistance and care you have all provided.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Medical College of WI, Palliative Care Program, 8701 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226
Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 with visitation from 10-11am and service at 11am at the West Granville Presbyterian Church, 6935 N 107th Street, Milwaukee
